Zakk Wylde on recording with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Tony Iommi for Ozzy Osbourne’s upcoming album: "I’m playing rhythm guitar for my heroes… it’s crazy!"

Earlier this month, Ozzy Osbourne announced that his upcoming album will feature a dream electric guitar lineup comprising Zakk Wylde, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Tony Iommi – news that sent the guitar world into a frenzy.

As such, it should come as no surprise that Wylde himself shares our excitement for the project. In a recent interview, the long-time Osbourne collaborator spoke about the upcoming album and discussed what it's been like playing alongside his “heroes”.

While in conversation with MusicRadar to celebrate the 30th anniversary of No More Tears, Wylde commented, “The new Ozzy stuff is sounding great. And for sure, it’s an honor to play on a record with all my heroes.

“It’s pretty cool. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” he continued, before going on to express his particular enthusiasm for sharing the album’s credit list with Jeff Beck.

“I’ve always loved Blow By Blow and Wired,” he expressed, “but honestly every record Jeff Beck has put out is amazing.”

Aside from gushing over Beck, Wylde also went on to reveal aspects of the role he’ll take up on the record, saying that he’ll be playing second fiddle to his heroes on some of the tracks. An experience that Wylde, unsurprisingly, is relishing.

“It definitely sounds slamming,” Wylde continued to tease. “The same goes for all the guys – what Tony Iommi played, and then Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck, it’s all killer for sure.

I’m playing rhythm guitar for my heroes… it’s crazy! I’m beyond honored to be doing it

“On those tracks I’m playing rhythm guitar for my heroes… it’s crazy! It sounds awesome and I’m beyond honored to be doing it.”

It’s the second tidbit we've received about the album's guitar lineup – which also features producer Andrew Watt – since Osbourne revealed the all-star guest appearances during an instalment of his Ozzy Speaks show.

At the time, the rock icon discussed Clapton’s guitar-playing contribution, hinting that his solo is “very good”. As for the blues guitar ace’s thoughts on the track’s lyrical substance, Osbourne said, “One of the lyrics was about Jesus, and he wasn’t sure about that. But it was all right in the end…”

Elsewhere in the interview, Wylde discussed the forthcoming Black Label Society album Doom Crew Inc, teasing that there's some tasty two-axe action in store when the record drops on November 26.

"As I was writing this record I knew we’d be using Dario [Lorina] in that vein," said Wylde. "So now it’s truly a two-guitar player band and album. We’re going for a mix of Allman Brothers, Thin Lizzy and Judas Priest, and you need two guitarists to play those parts… especially the harmonies."