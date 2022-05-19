Ozzy Osbourne’s new album is reportedly arriving this September

Ozzy Osbourne’s highly anticipated new studio album – for which he’s recruited a wealth of electric guitar superstars – will arrive this September, according to his wife Sharon Osbourne.

Dropping the bombshell during an appearance on The Graham Norton Radio Show, Sharon also issued an update on Ozzy’s health, after the legendary Black Sabbath vocalist contracted coronavirus last month.

When asked back in April how Ozzy was recovering, Sharon replied, “He’s good. He’s really, really good. He’s finished another album, which is coming out in September, and there we are.

“He’s busy in the studio,” she continued. “He still does all his writing and singing, and it keeps him really happy. He’ll never stop singing and writing. We’ve built him a big studio here [at the house in the UK], so he can do it all at home. And he can’t wait to come back, to be honest with you.”

It’s the first hint of a firm release date we’ve had since Ozzy himself declared that work on his guest star-packed new album – which still is yet to be given an official name – has been completed.

Back in April, Ozzy announced, “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records. I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks.”

When it does arrive, it will be the Prince of Darkness's first new album since 2020’s Ordinary Man, and judging by the small bits of information we’ve been drip-fed over the past few months, it looks set to be a sensational installment to his discography.

In October last year, Ozzy announced he would be joined by Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck on the album. Courtesy of Chad Smith – who served as drummer on both Ordinary Man and the new album – it was later revealed that Josh Homme and Mike McCready would also be making guest appearances.

Around the same time, Wylde told MusicRadar that he is “playing rhythm guitar for my heroes” on the record, and teased “what Tony Iommi played, and then Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck, it’s all killer for sure”.