Ozzy Osbourne and Andrew Watt are already working on a follow-up to Ordinary Man

Earlier this year, Ozzy Osbourne told Guitar World that he and producer and electric guitar player Andrew Watt were going to start work on a follow-up to his Ordinary Man album sooner than later. “ [N]ot five years from now – like, now,” he said.

When we asked Watt if he was up for it, he responded, "Absolutely. Till he doesn’t wanna do it anymore, I’m making Ozzy Osbourne records. Sign me up!"

True to both their words, Sharon Osbourne recently revealed that the pair are working together on new music.

“He's starting his second album with Andrew Watt right now,” Sharon said on Steve O’s Wild Ride (via Louder Sound). “And you can't stop him. He's doing it.”

Osbourne also gave an update on her husband’s health, following his injuries resulting from an ATV accident and his more recent announcement that he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

“He's doing really good,” Osbourne said. “He had a terrible injury and at one point, they thought he would never walk again, but he is. He’s walking and doing great. “He's been hit by so much medically, but he's doing good. He's getting stronger every day.

“To be hit with the spinal injury, and then what it had done was, it started off the Parkinson’s that he had the gene for but was never activated. He just had the gene.

“It's like having the breast cancer gene but it never comes into fruition. He had the Parkinson's gene and this accident just sparked it off. So he had a double dose of everything. But he's doing good.”

She also revealed that Ozzy will, one day, return to the road to finish his No More Tours 2 outing.

“Ozzy says that as far as performing goes, he has to end it his way because it was his farewell tour he was on, but he still had a year to do of that tour, but the accident stopped it all.

“He said it's not going to end just like that. He’s going to go back out, and even if it's just one huge show to say goodbye, he's going to do it.”