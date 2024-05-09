“He was and is the best guitar player I've ever played with”: Ozzy Osbourne reveals the name he rates above all his other guitarist collaborators

Ozzy Osbourne says he has played with many guitarists, but none of them could quite capture the energy of one of his former bandmates

From Randy Rhoads, to Zakk Wylde and Jake E. Lee, Ozzy Osbourne has performed with a stellar line-up of guitar players over his decades onstage and in the studio. Now he named the player he considers to be the best guitarist he’s ever performed alongside. 

Speaking on his new podcast, The Madhouse Chronicles (alongside Billy Idol / Circus Diablo guitarist Billy Morrison), Osbourne says fellow Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi is the pick of the bunch.

