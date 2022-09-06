Zakk Wylde shreds for a minute straight on new Ozzy Osbourne single, Nothing Feels Right

Ozzy Osbourne has reunited with Zakk Wylde on Nothing Feels Right, the third single from his forthcoming star-studded 13th solo album, Patient Number 9.

The pair's first studio material since 2007's Black Rain displays their palpable and decades-nurtured musical chemistry. After Wylde kicks off proceedings with a lush, chorus-drenched clean electric guitar line, Ozzy enters the fray with his trademark double-tracked vocals, before the track expands with major-key powerchords in the choruses.

A notable highlight comes when Wylde offers a face-melting, minute-long solo from the 3:28 mark, packed with rapid alternate picking passages, uber-melodic runs and frantic pull-off descends. Check it out below.

While official credits for Patient Number 9 are yet to be released, Wylde was reportedly a member of an all-star backing band used to track the album, which also included Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

Wylde has served as Ozzy’s six-string sidekick several times in the past, first in an eight-year stint from 1987 to 1995, again in 1998, and in two three-year tenures from 2001 until 2004 and from 2006 until 2009. Ozzy also recruited Wylde for a tour in 2017.

Back in July, Wylde called the new record “slamming”, noting that it was a “huge honor” to be involved.

“Ozzy’s singing [is] great, and I get to put my little fiddly-diddly bits all over it,” he said. “And on top of it, being on an album with Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Lord [Tony] Iommi… I mean, if you would have told me when I was 15 years old that I’m going to be on a record with Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton, I would have been; ‘Forget it!’”

Nothing Feels Right follows two previously released singles from the album, its title track – which features guitar legend Jeff Beck – and Degradation Rules, a Sabbathian take featuring Ozzy’s former bandmate Tony Iommi.

Last week, in an interview with The Guardian, 73-year-old Ozzy Osbourne revealed tentative plans for a new tour following the release of Patient Number 9, and even hinted at a followup record with Tony Iommi.

“I’m saying to you I’ll give it the best shot I can for another tour,” he said. “You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I’ll still be back the next day.”

Ozzy and Iommi reunited for a triumphant surprise performance in Birmingham during the closing ceremony at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in which they played Paranoid in its entirety and a trimmed-down version of Iron Man.

Despite requiring a bracket to keep him from falling onstage, Ozzy was as energetic as ever, proclaiming to the crowd at Alexander Stadium: “I love you all Birmingham – [it's] good to be back!”

After the show, Ozzy’s wife Sharon noted that despite usually requiring a cane to walk, the legendary rocker walked to his car unaided.

“[He] just walked, normally. Kelly [Osbourne, their daughter] and I were behind him and we’re going, Jesus Christ…”

Patient Number 9 (opens in new tab) arrives this Friday, September 9 via Epic Records.