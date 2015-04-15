Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" — Awesome Xylophone Cover — Video

Remember back in February when we shared the Louisville Leopard Percussionists' xylophone-and-marimba cover of Led Zeppelin's “Immigrant Song,” “The Ocean” and “Kashmir”?

Well, they're back—this time with their version of Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train."

Jimmy Page thought their Led Zeppelin cover was “too good not to share,” so he shared it on his Facebook page.

Let's see if Ozzy feels the same way!

The Louisville Leopard Percussionists began in 1993. They’re a performing ensemble of approximately 55 student musicians living in and around Louisville, Kentucky. Each student learns and acquires proficiency on several instruments, including marimbas, xylophone, vibraphone, drum set, timbales, congas, bongos and piano. Enjoy!