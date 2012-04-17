Pantera Release "Piss" Music Video Via iTunes

If streaming via YouTube isn't enough for you, you can now download Pantera's music video for "Piss" on iTunes. Get it here.

"Piss" is a previously unreleased song scheduled to be included on the upcoming twentieth anniversary deluxe edition of the band's 1992 album, Vulgar Display of Power. The track was uncovered by drummer Vinnie Paul as he was helping to prepare the album for reissue.

“After mixing it, I can’t believe it didn’t make the record," Paul said. "So it’s 2012 and 20 years later and new Pantera music has been delivered. Cheers!”

Rhino will release the twentieth anniversary deluxe edition of Vulgar on May 15.