Pantera's Final Three Albums to See Vinyl Reissues

Good news for all you vinyl-loving metal heads out there.

It was announced yesterday that, at long last, Pantera's final three albums — The Great Southern Trendkill (buy on iTunes), Official Live: 101 Proof (buy on iTunes) and Reinventing The Steel (buy on iTunes) — will be reissued on vinyl.

The news comes just two months after the release of the 20th-anniversary deluxe edition of the band's landmark album, Vulgar Display of Power.

All three titles will be available July 24 via Rhino Records.

