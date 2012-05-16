Pantera's 'Walk' EP Now Available Digitally

For the first time (outside of eBay), Pantera's Walk EP is now available in the U.S.

The six-song EP is available through all major digital retail outlet, and you can pick it up on iTunes here.

First released in Japan in 1993, the Walk EP features new mixes of "Walk," "Fucking Hostile" and "By Demons Be Driven," along with live cuts of "Heresy" and "Cowboys from Hell."

Yesterday, Rhino Records released the 20th anniversary deluxe edition of the band's 1992 album, Vulgar Display of Power.

