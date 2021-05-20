Paradox Effects unveils feature-packed Carmesí Phaser

Mexican pedal purveyor Paradox Effects has announced the feature-packed Carmesí Phaser.

An all-pass phase modulator, the new pedal offers either four- or eight-stage phasing options, with the former producing a “swaying warm shift” and the latter delivering a throatier sound, “like a voice speaking to you in a lucid dream,” as Paradox describes.

There's also a Sendero switch, which is essentially an envelope follower processed by a sample and hold system. When engaged, the incoming signal – which naturally varies depending on attack – is sampled, creating modulation steps in the phase response.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Paradox Effects) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Paradox Effects)

Paradox says this evokes “percussive sensations, responsive harmonic rhythms, or simply dynamic phase shiftings.”

Other controls include Fasor (phase level), Directa (direct signal amplitude), Resonancia (resonance), Velocidad (velocity/speed), Intensidad (intensity) and Enfoque – which uses a low-pass filter for further resonance control.

Additionally, the pedal sports a TRS input for use with an expression pedal. This is assigned by default to the Velocidad control.

Check out the pedal in action below. While the video's narration is delivered in Spanish, you can use YouTube's subtitles toggle for English translation.

The Carmesí Phaser is available now for $199. For more information – and to hear more audio samples – head to Paradox Effects.