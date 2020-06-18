Paul Gilbert announces virtual concert featuring a medley of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and the Spice Girls

Paul Gilbert has announced a virtual live performance on June 21 during which the electric guitar player will perform a medley of songs from “three favorite British bands” – Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and, er, the Spice Girls.

The concert will take place on StageIt, an online venue where artists perform live, interactive and never-archived shows via laptop.

Gilbert stated in an announcement that he will be using a 6/12 double neck for the gig, and that following the performance he will answer questions and take requests.

Fans can also win prizes via virtual “tipping," including a 30-minute guitar lesson or conversation with Gilbert and a collection of 10 of his signature guitar picks.

As for the performance itself, Gilbert, of course, is intimately familiar the catalogs of all three British acts – he even covered the Spice Girls’ 2 Become 1 on his 2000 album, Alligator Farm.

He’s also performed the song live, mashing it up with the solo from Stairway to Heaven and the riff from Black Sabbath’s Sweet Leaf - a feat he just might repeat during the StageIt show.

Tickets for the show, which is scheduled for 5 PM PST on June 21, are $10. For more information or to purchase, head to StageIt.