“These 4 guitars were stolen in Frankfurt, Germany today”: Paul Gilbert has had guitars worth $12,000 stolen – now the shred icon needs your help to find them

By
published

The instruments, including three distinctive Ibanez signature models, were taken amid Mr. Big’s European tour dates

Paul Gilbert plays guitar amid a stack of monitors
(Image credit: Joby Sessions / Future)

Paul Gilbert has issued a stolen guitar alert after four of his touring instruments were taken ahead of Mr. Big’s show in Frankfurt, Germany yesterday (August 13).

The instruments include three of his Ibanez signatures guitars and one Godin acoustic guitar and are therefore all distinctive builds.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.