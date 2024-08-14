“These 4 guitars were stolen in Frankfurt, Germany today”: Paul Gilbert has had guitars worth $12,000 stolen – now the shred icon needs your help to find them

Paul Gilbert has issued a stolen guitar alert after four of his touring instruments were taken ahead of Mr. Big’s show in Frankfurt, Germany yesterday (August 13).

The instruments include three of his Ibanez signatures guitars and one Godin acoustic guitar and are therefore all distinctive builds.

On the electric side, a purple Ibanez FRM300 Paul Gilbert signature Fireman, a yellow Ibanez PGM1000T semi-hollow (likely the Aged Cream Burst finish) and Ibanez PGM50 (finished in black with gold hardware) have all been taken. The Godin is a Multiac Steel Duet Ambiance.

Writing on Instagram, Gilbert shared images of the instruments and appealed to fans and guitar buyers to keep an eye out for them and contact him should they have any information.

“STOLEN GUITAR ALERT!” said Gilbert. “These 4 guitars were stolen in Frankfurt, Germany today. I’ll post serial numbers soon, but please keep an eye out for them, and DM me, or write to paulvsgodzilla@paulgilbert.com if you have any information.

“Huge thanks to Ibanez for quickly getting some instruments to me so the show will go on tonight! @officialibanezguitars”

The guitars – discounting their celebrity association – would cost around $12,000 if they were purchased new, so it’s a significant loss to any player, even if they are not vintage models.

Still, it’s every touring player’s nightmare and a number of fans and fellow shredders, including Alex Skolnick and Nita Strauss, have responded to the post to offer their sympathies.

In the meantime, Gilbert appears to have secured some loaners from Ibanez but remains keen to secure the originals’ return. As ever, Guitar World would encourage readers – particularly those based in Europe – to keep an eye out for the instruments in shops and re-sale platforms.

For further updates, head to Paul Gilbert’s Instagram.