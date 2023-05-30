Ibanez revives the Paul Gilbert PGM for 2023

In recent years, Paul Gilbert's Ibanez PGM signature guitar has indeed been in production, but only in the form of "Mikro" models, which feature 22.2" scale lengths.

Now, though, the electric guitar virtuoso has revived the full-scale version of his take on the '80s style SuperStrat, with the unveiling of new Ibanez PGM50 and PGM1000T models.

Did the inspiration for these (shred-ready, from the sounds of the demo below) models spring from Gilbert's use of hot-rodded, Strat-style Roadstars – in place of his beloved Fireman signature models – on his recent, blast-from-the-past Dio tribute album? We're not entirely sure, but either way, both guitars are quite nicely appointed.

The PGM50 is the cheaper of the two, and is fitted with an American Basswood body and a five-piece maple/walnut neck adorned with a 22-fret rosewood fretboard with white dot inlays.

Sonically, the guitar is armed with an HSH pickup configuration, with Gilbert's preferred DiMarzio Air Classic humbuckers sandwiching a DiMarzio PGM single-coil electric guitar pickup. These can be adjusted by a five-way switch and a single Sure-Grip volume knob.

The PGM50 – which boasts a black finish with gold hardware – also features Gotoh MG-T locking tuners, an F106 bridge, and funky f-hole outlines.

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

The Japanese-built PGM1000T, meanwhile, features neck-through construction (the neck itself is three-piece maple, with a 22-fret ebony fretboard highlighted by abalone dot inlays) and an ash wing body.

The Aged Cream Burst-finished six-string sports an HH pickup configuration, comprising a pair of DiMarzio Air Classic humbuckers, controlled by a three-way pickup switch and a single volume knob.

The guitar's hardware – finished in black – is a little more upscale, with Gotoh MG-T locking tuners, a DURACON nut, and a Gotoh GTC101 bridge equipped with six individual string saddles highlighting the set.

The PGM1000T also features the same f-hole outlines – a rude tease for those who might've thought they'd found the semi-hollow of their dreams...

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

The Ibanez PGM50 comes with a gigbag, and is set to retail for $1,399. The PGM1000T, meanwhile, comes with a hardshell case. We don't have an exact price point for the latter yet, though European retailers are listing the guitar for well over $6,000, so it's safe to say that it won't come cheap.

For more info on the models, visit Ibanez.