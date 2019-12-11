Paul Gilbert's Great Guitar Escape: Shrapnel and Beyond is a four-day workshop shred-fest

Paul Gilbert has announced details of his Great Guitar Escape: Shrapnel and Beyond, and it looks to be an electric guitar-heavy shred party.

As laid out in the name of the event, the destination workshop, which takes place July 6-10, 2020 at the Glen Cove Mansion in Glen Cove, NY, will focus on legendary Eighties shred label Shrapnel Records and its founder, Mike Varney, who was instrumental in launching Gilbert’s career.

Varney will be on hand for the Great Guitar Escape, alongside guitarists who, in Gilberts words, have “significant history with Shrapnel and the music it inspired” – among them George Lynch, Bumblefoot, Eric Gales, Greg Howe and Tony MacAlpine.

The Great Guitar Escape will consist of four days of workshops, mentor sessions, all-star jams and more. Said Gilbert, “[It’]s not like simply going to a gig or even a clinic. This is about community and interaction between musicians, whatever your age or skill level."

Pricing for the Great Guitar Escape: Shrapnel and Beyond begins at $1,999 for admission, room and board, with a 10 percent discount before the end of the year. For more information, head to GreatGuitarEscape.com.