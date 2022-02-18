Paul McCartney announces first live shows since 2019 with the Got Back tour

Paul McCartney has announced that he will play 13 dates across the US, naming his first live outing since 2019 the Got Back tour.

The shows will include dates in LA, Boston, Baltimore, Seattle, LA and Orlando, as well as spots that McCartney has not previously visited or has not played in decades, including Hollywood, FL, Knoxville, TN and Winston-Salem, NC.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you,” says McCartney. “Well, I got back!”

As much as it is possible to say so of one of the world’s most enduringly popular songwriters, the former Beatle is enjoying something of a renaissance following the release of Peter Jackson’s 2021 documentary series Get Back, hence the nod in the tour’s branding.

The series has offered a more nuanced and surprising portrayal of the band’s fraught 1969 sessions, casting McCartney and the British icons’ approach to the Let It Be and Abbey Road recordings in a newly sympathetic and humorous light.

Tickets for the new McCartney dates will be on sale from next Friday (February 25), though American Express card holders get early access, with tickets available to them from February 22.

Thursday, April 28 - Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6- Oakland, CA- Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13- Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17- Fort Worth, TX- Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21- Winston Salem, NC- Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25- Hollywood, FL- Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28- Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31- Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4- Syracuse, NY- Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7- Boston, MA- Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12- Baltimore, MD- Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16- East Rutherford, NJ- MetLife Stadium

For tickets and information, head to PaulMcCartneyGotBack.com.