Paul McCartney Adds Second Yankee Stadium Show, July 16

As we reported on Wednesday, Paul McCartney will make his Yankee Stadium debut on July 15.

However, in response to overwhelming popular demand for tickets to that show, a second date has been confirmed for Saturday, July 16. Tickets for the July 16 show went on sale 11 a.m. EST today at the same time as the general on sale for July 15.

McCartney seems to enjoy visiting the Big Apple in mid-July. The concerts that went on to become the Grammy-winning Good Evening New York City CD and DVD were recorded at Citi Field in New York July 17, 18 and 21, 2009. McCartney will be backed by Paul "Wix" Wickens (keyboards, guitar, percussion, harmonica, backing vocals), Rusty Anderson (guitar, backing vocals), Abe Laboriel Jr. (drums, backing vocals) and Brian Ray (guitar, bass, backing vocals).

Here's some fan-shot video of McCartney performing "Junior's Farm" this past Friday in Las Vegas: