Paul McCartney announces new covers album with St. Vincent, Josh Homme, Phoebe Bridgers and more

After teasing a new project on social media earlier this week, Paul McCartney has announced McCartney III Imagined, a star-studded reworking of his latest album, McCartney III. Listen to its first single, a cover of The Kiss of Venus by Dominic Fike, now.

The project was first alluded to in a video posted to the Instagram on March 10, which shows several multi-colored dice, each etched with the name of a musical artist.

Names on the clip include St. Vincent, Damon Albarn, Beck, Anderson .Paak, Khruangbin, Josh Homme, Ed O’Brien, Phoebe Bridgers, Blood Orange, Dominic Fike and 3D from Gorillaz.

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) A photo posted by on

Theories quickly circulated, with fanpage Beatlefan writing on Facebook: “More teases about the upcoming McCartney-related project are leaking out on Spotify and in online forums,” before sharing what turned out to be a pretty accurate tracklisting.

Now that the album's been confirmed, we'd wager the guitar expertise of Annie Clark, Homme, Beck et al, combined with the R&B/hip-hop stylings of Anderson .Paak and Blood Orange, are sure to make this project eclectic.

Check out the tracklisting of McCartney III Imagined below:

Find My Way (feat. Beck) The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike) Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin) Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix) Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix) Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) Slidin’ (EOB Remix) Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme) When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix) Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix) Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix)*

* Physical release exclusive track

McCartney III – Macca's long-awaited follow-up to his 1980 full-length McCartney II – was released on December 18, 2020. The Beatles great wrote and recorded all the instruments on the album.

There's more in the works from the Macca camp, also. Back in December, a new tell-all Beatles documentary was announced by McCartney and producer Rick Rubin.