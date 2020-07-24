Paul Reed Smith and Maryland Hall announce virtual Music School for Aspiring Musicians interactive experience

Paul Reed Smith and Maryland Hall have announced the 2nd Annual Music School for Aspiring Musicians, which will run, like everything else this year, as a virtual event for 2020.

The school’s lineup of teachers is headlined by electric guitar maker Paul Reed Smith, and also includes YouTube guitar instructors Tim Pierce and Tyler Larson, drummer Dennis Chambers, Session Directors Gary Grainger (groove & bass) and Greg Grainger (groove & drums), and some of “Maryland’s best,” among them Michael Ault (guitar), Bryan Ewald (guitar), Benjie Porecki (keys), Mia Samone (vocals) and Bill Nelson (guitar).

The school/summer camp will be accessible worldwide via a live virtual four-day event held from August 10-13, and is open to musicians and enthusiasts of all ages.

The theme is “Understanding Rhythm, Harmony and Melody Makes You a Better Musician,” and all sessions will be taught via live video stream and include extensive interactive portions for students of all skillsets, ages and instruments to engage with teachers.

Master classes will include "how to groove," harmony and music theory, beginner and advanced guitar, melody, keyboard, vocals, drums and bass.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for musicians to learn directly from these amazing teachers,” Paul Reed Smith said. “Imagine learning how to groove from Dennis Chambers, or improving your technique with Tyler Larson and Tim Pierce. That kind of input can help skyrocket your playing.”

The school will be livestreamed from Maryland Hall in Annapolis, Maryland daily from 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM EST. Tuition is $100/person for all four days of interactive master classes.

Scholarships are available for Maryland based students through a grant from the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians’ (AMFM) David Glaser Education Fund. For Scholarship information, contact the Maryland Hall Education Department at lmills@marylandhall.org.

To sign up, head to MarylandHall.org.