Pearl Jam 'Halfway' Through Recording of New Album

If you thought Pearl Jam were resting on their laurels in putting out a 20th anniversary film and soundtrack album, think again. According to PJ bassist Jeff Ament, the band have made significant strides in completing work on a new studio album, which will be the follow-up to 2009's Backspacer.

Ament told Rolling Stone that the band were "at least at the halfway point."

He continued: "The first handful of songs we had are a great, great start. It's been really important for us that in the middle of all this, we got together and recorded a bunch of songs. It sort of gave us a breath to go, 'Okay, we can go back and get ready for the show and book and movie and all that stuff.'"

