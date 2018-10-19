Watch Pearl Jam Rehearse "Rearviewmirror" on 'Saturday Night Live' in 1994

On October 19, 1993 Pearl Jam released their second full-length studio, Vs. Though the album featured no official singles, tracks like “Go,” “Animal,” “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town” “Rearviewmirror” and, in particular, “Daughter,” have become staples for the band over the years.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the album, check out an intense performance of “Rearviewmirror” on Saturday Night Live in 1994. The song was one of the first Pearl Jam songs to feature singer Eddie Vedder on guitar alongside Stone Gossard and Mike McCready. McCready told Guitar World in 1995, “people may be surprised to hear that Eddie wrote 'Rearviewmirror'—all the riffs, the whole song.”

Earlier this year, Pearl Jam shared a new song, "Can't Deny Me.” According to their website, the tune is from their as-yet-untitled upcoming album and was produced by Pearl Jam with Brendan O'Brien.

“Can’t Deny Me” is available for download here.