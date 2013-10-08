Pearl Jam Streaming New Album, 'Lightning Bolt,' on iTunes

Pearl Jam are streaming their new album, Lightning Bolt, at iTunes today, a week before its scheduled October 15 release date.

Lightning Bolt is the band's 10th studio album.

"I say this in the least-competitive way possible, but we're trying to make not just the best Pearl Jam record, but just the best record," Eddie Vedder told Rolling Stone. "It's about getting to the next level of communication, or just trying to crack a code into some higher plane of playing music."

The band recently released a Danny Clinch-directed music video for "Sirens," and you can check it out below. Their US tour will kick off October 11 in Pittsburgh.