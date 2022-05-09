Watch Pearl Jam, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins with Foo Fighters cover

Pearl Jam have paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins, covering Foo Fighters track Cold Day in the Sun during their May 7 show at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The performance, captured in fan footage above, is led by drummer Matt Cameron, who makes a temporary switch to guitar and vocals, and whom Vedder describes as having been “very close with Taylor”.

“It’s never easy when you lose someone,” says Eddie Vedder, in his introduction. “As you get older, you’ll notice it starts happening more and more. It’s just where you are on the timeline and where your friends are on the timeline. But sometimes, like this, it’s so unexpected. But also makes it harder because he was someone who truly, truly loved living life on this planet. So I guess the one thing we can be consoled by is the fact that he never wasted a moment, and he did live his life to the fullest. We just want more of it.”

Cameron’s position on the drum stool is covered by Mark Guiliana, the renowned jazz player who performed on David Bowie’s final Blackstar album. Meanwhile, Vedder is joined on the back left of the stage by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith (who makes do with a tambourine) and Pearl Jam touring guitarist (and former RHCP man) Josh Klinghoffer.

Cameron puts in a strong performance of a track that was written and sung by Hawkins for Foo Fighters’ 2005 album, In Your Honor. The drummer had previously worked with Hawkins on their 2020 project Nighttime Boogie Association and expressed his sorrow at Hawkin’s death back in March, writing on Instagram:

“I love Taylor Hawkins. He brought so much joy and happiness to my life. I can’t believe he’s gone. I miss him already damn. My deepest love and condolences to the entire Foo Fighters organization and to the beautiful Hawkins family.”

The shock of Hawkins death, aged 50, continues to resonate throughout musical circles, with performances and tributes from Paul McCartney to Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian and Mammoth WVH, among many others.