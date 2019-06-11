Trending

Periphery Announce ‘Hail Stan’ North American Headlining Tour

By

Support on the trek comes from Veil of Maya and Covet.

(Image credit: Travis Shinn)

Periphery have announced their first North American headlining tour in support of the new Periphery IV: Hail Stan

The trek kicks off September 9 in Pittsburgh and wraps October 12 in San Bernardino, California at the Self Help Festival. Support on all non-festival dates will come from Veil of Maya and Covet.

Said guitarist Jake Bowen, "We're very pleased to announce that Periphery is heading out with Veil of Maya and Covet this September! We've been fans and friends of these bands for a long time so it's a real treat for us to go out again together and play for you all. We'll also be playing a bunch of new material from Periphery IV: Hail Stan and bringing back some oldies! We've come for tour!"

Periphery North American tour dates:

Sep. 09 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre 

Sep. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts 

Sep. 12 - Boston, MA @ The House of Blues 

Sep. 13 - Montreal, QC @ Le National 

Sep. 14 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix 

Sep. 16 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues 

Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues 

Sep. 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater 

Sep. 20 - Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre 

Sep. 21 - Saskatoon, SK @ Louis 

Sep. 23 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall 

Sep. 24 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre 

Sep. 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre 

Sep. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market 

Sep. 28 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre 

Sep. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex 

Oct. 01 - Denver, CO @ Summit 

Oct. 02 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman 

Oct. 03 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant 

Oct. 12 - San Bernardino, CA @ Self Help Festival (NOS Events Center)