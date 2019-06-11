Periphery Announce ‘Hail Stan’ North American Headlining Tour

Periphery have announced their first North American headlining tour in support of the new Periphery IV: Hail Stan.

The trek kicks off September 9 in Pittsburgh and wraps October 12 in San Bernardino, California at the Self Help Festival. Support on all non-festival dates will come from Veil of Maya and Covet.

Said guitarist Jake Bowen, "We're very pleased to announce that Periphery is heading out with Veil of Maya and Covet this September! We've been fans and friends of these bands for a long time so it's a real treat for us to go out again together and play for you all. We'll also be playing a bunch of new material from Periphery IV: Hail Stan and bringing back some oldies! We've come for tour!"

Periphery North American tour dates:

Sep. 09 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Sep. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Sep. 12 - Boston, MA @ The House of Blues

Sep. 13 - Montreal, QC @ Le National

Sep. 14 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

Sep. 16 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Sep. 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater

Sep. 20 - Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre

Sep. 21 - Saskatoon, SK @ Louis

Sep. 23 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

Sep. 24 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

Sep. 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sep. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

Sep. 28 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

Sep. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 01 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Oct. 02 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Oct. 03 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Oct. 12 - San Bernardino, CA @ Self Help Festival (NOS Events Center)