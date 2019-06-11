Periphery Announce ‘Hail Stan’ North American Headlining Tour

Periphery have announced their first North American headlining tour in support of the new Periphery IV: Hail Stan.
The trek kicks off September 9 in Pittsburgh and wraps October 12 in San Bernardino, California at the Self Help Festival. Support on all non-festival dates will come from Veil of Maya and Covet.
Said guitarist Jake Bowen, "We're very pleased to announce that Periphery is heading out with Veil of Maya and Covet this September! We've been fans and friends of these bands for a long time so it's a real treat for us to go out again together and play for you all. We'll also be playing a bunch of new material from Periphery IV: Hail Stan and bringing back some oldies! We've come for tour!"
Periphery North American tour dates:
Sep. 09 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
Sep. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
Sep. 12 - Boston, MA @ The House of Blues
Sep. 13 - Montreal, QC @ Le National
Sep. 14 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
Sep. 16 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Sep. 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater
Sep. 20 - Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre
Sep. 21 - Saskatoon, SK @ Louis
Sep. 23 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
Sep. 24 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
Sep. 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Sep. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
Sep. 28 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
Sep. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct. 01 - Denver, CO @ Summit
Oct. 02 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
Oct. 03 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Oct. 12 - San Bernardino, CA @ Self Help Festival (NOS Events Center)