Periphery Part Ways with Bassist Tom Murphy

Despite a headlining tour and plans to release two new albums next year, Periphery have hit a couple bumps this year with regards to member changes. The Maryland-based band parted ways with guitarist Alex Bois back in July(he was eventually replaced by Mark Holcomb), and now have split with bassist Tom Murphy.

"I have had so many unforgettable experiences and have met so many wonderful people while playing with the band and just want to say thank you to all the fans for making that possible," said Murphy. "I am leaving to pursue something new."

The remaining members of Periphery said in a joint statement: "We're very saddened by this, but wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. Fortunately, this will not affect our upcoming touring plans as Nolly will be filling in on bass and Mark Holcomb will take up his position as full-time guitarist."

Nolly refers to Adam 'Nolly' Getgood of Red Seas Fire.