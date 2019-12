Periphery have just posted a lyric video for their new single, "Make Total Destroy." Watch it below.

"Make Total Destroy" is the lead single off the band's upcoming sophomore album, Periphery II, which is due out July 3 via Sumerian Records.

Periphery II is among the most anticipated metal releases of the summer, thanks in no small part to the presence of guest guitar solos from Dream Theater's John Petrucci, The Faceless' Wes Hauch and Guthrie Govan.