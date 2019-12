Periphery have announced the release date of their dual albums, Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega, as January 27 via Sumerian Records.

In anticipation, the band has teamed up with Revolver to premiere a new song, "The Scourge." Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments!

To get Juggernaut, visit Sumerian's webstore. For more on Periphery, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.