Periphery Streaming New Single, "Make Total Destroy"

Maryland-based progressive metal band Periphery released their new single, "Make Total Destroy," at midnight last night via iTunes. The track is streaming via Sumerian Records' YouTube page, and you can check it out below.

"Make Total Detroy" is the first single off the band's upcoming album, Periphery II, which is set for release on July 3 via Sumerian.

"After all the countless hours of work we've put in over the past seven months, we can honestly say the vision we had in mind for this record has been fulfilled — and then some," guitarist Mark Mark Holcomb told Guitar World recently. "Every single member of this band stepped it up and, as a result, this album truly feels like a collaborative effort."

Periphery II will feature guest appearances from Dream Theater's John Petrucci, The Faceless' Wes Hauch and Guthrie Govan.