Periphery to Support Deftones on Spring North American Tour

Washington, D.C.-based prog metallers Periphery will support the Deftones on their North American tour in March.

Periphery are on the road now in support of their 2012 album, Periphery II: This Time It’s Personal, which was voted the No. 3 album of the year by Guitar World.

“Deftones have been one of my favorite bands of all time since I discovered them when I was about 14 or so," says Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor. "That was around when I first started playing drums and guitar, and they were such a huge influence on my approach to music, writing and even the kinds of tones and sounds I was after.

"What is even more amazing is that in the 14 years since, they have consistently put out some of my favorite albums of all time, with Koi No Yokan being no exception to that. I can't even put into words how excited I am that Periphery is going to be touring with them in March. This is a bucket list tour for me.”

For more about Periphery, check out their Facebook page.

Deftones w/Periphery