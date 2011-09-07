Periphery to Support Dream Theater for Two October Shows

It has been confirmed that Periphery will support Dream Theater on two upcoming dates: October 15 at Palace Theater in Albany, New York and October 16 at the Merriam Theatre in Philadelphia.

Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor commented on the dates, saying: "To say that the chance for Periphery to open for Dream Theater is a dream come true would be a gross understatement. Dream Theater has been one of my favorite bands for about as long as I can remember. I started taking guitar seriously and bought my first seven-string because of John Petrucci. If it weren't for Dream Theater, Periphery simply would not exist. I can't express in words just how excited we are for the opportunity to share the stage with them."

Periphery just began a headlining run as part of the Frak the Gods Tour, which also includes The Human Abstract, Textures and The Contortionist.

We recently caught up with Misha Mansoor to chat about the progress on the new album(s) from Periphery, as well as the Frak the Gods Tour. You can check out the interview here.