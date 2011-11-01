Phil Anselmo Talks About Slayer's 'Reign In Blood'

This year marks 25 years since the release of one of the great thrash albums of all time, Slayer's Reign In Blood. In honor of the album's 25th anniversary, Down vocalist Phil Anselmo recently shared some thoughts on the album with The Quietus. An excerpt follows:

"I bought Reign In Blood on vinyl when it first came out. I really had no cash to do much of anything but getting that record was essential... Shit, I probably would have stolen it if it weren't for a friend lending me the cash to buy it. Anyway, all I had to listen to it on was my buddy's shitty turntable at the apartment I was living in and it skipped constantly — I was furious! But I eventually got the cassette and all was, well, crushing! There wasn't a single show I'd go to where Reign In Blood wasn't the talk of the night; it killed everything else even considered 'heavy.'"

You can read the full interview here.