The Phil Jones X4 Nanobass is a ridiculously small Bluetooth amp that can handle bass, guitar, keys and audio

Phil Jones Bass (PJB) has debuted the X4 NanoBass – a 35-watt single channel digital amp with Bluetooth connectivity that is astonishingly tiny.

Despite the name, the amp can handle signals not just from bass, but also guitar, keys, violin and e-drums with a 1/4” jack, while there’s an 1/8” aux input and Bluetooth connection for backing tracks or music and a 1/8” headphone out.

Inside the cabinet, alongside the digital tone shaping tech, there’s a Class D power amp and a specially-designed PJB Neopower four inch speaker, plus a rectangular auxiliary low frequency radiator.

PJB says cracking the speaker design was the breakthrough that enabled it to create an amp with such a small footprint. The full frequency range it offers is also key to enabling the X4 Nanobass to handle a variety of audio inputs without obscuring the instrument’s own tone.

In addition, PJB says the X4 uses a cutting edge Qualcomm chipset that can support the aptX HD codec, which essentially means Bluetooth audio quality should be of a noticeably higher level than many mini amps.

The amp has a surprisingly generous array of control for its small size, including three-band EQ, volume, input level and aux/Bluetooth level. To connect to Bluetooth, you simply push in the Aux dial.

It appears there’s been a considerable amount of research and tech packed into the X4 Nanobass. It’s certainly priced a cut above the average mini amp, at around $360, but if it has the tones to match, we suspect it’ll find a (small) space on many desktops.

The X4 Nanobass is available in black, white and red finishes. Head to Phil Jones Bass for more information.