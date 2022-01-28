Trending

The Phil Jones X4 Nanobass is a ridiculously small Bluetooth amp that can handle bass, guitar, keys and audio

By

The tech-packed X4 is a digital 35W combo less than six inches wide and weighing just over 5lbs

Phil Jones Bass NanoBass X4
(Image credit: Phil Jones Bass)

Phil Jones Bass (PJB) has debuted the X4 NanoBass – a 35-watt single channel digital amp with Bluetooth connectivity that is astonishingly tiny.

Despite the name, the amp can handle signals not just from bass, but also guitar, keys, violin and e-drums with a 1/4” jack, while there’s an 1/8” aux input and Bluetooth connection for backing tracks or music and a 1/8” headphone out.

Inside the cabinet, alongside the digital tone shaping tech, there’s a Class D power amp and a specially-designed PJB Neopower four inch speaker, plus a rectangular auxiliary low frequency radiator.

PJB says cracking the speaker design was the breakthrough that enabled it to create an amp with such a small footprint. The full frequency range it offers is also key to enabling the X4 Nanobass to handle a variety of audio inputs without obscuring the instrument’s own tone.

In addition, PJB says the X4 uses a cutting edge Qualcomm chipset that can support the aptX HD codec, which essentially means Bluetooth audio quality should be of a noticeably higher level than many mini amps. 

Phil Jones Bass NanoBass X4

(Image credit: Phil Jones Bass)

The amp has a surprisingly generous array of control for its small size, including three-band EQ, volume, input level and aux/Bluetooth level. To connect to Bluetooth, you simply push in the Aux dial.

It appears there’s been a considerable amount of research and tech packed into the X4 Nanobass. It’s certainly priced a cut above the average mini amp, at around $360, but if it has the tones to match, we suspect it’ll find a (small) space on many desktops.

The X4 Nanobass is available in black, white and red finishes. Head to Phil Jones Bass for more information.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.