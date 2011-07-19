Photo Gallery: Armored Saint Live in L.A.

On July 9, classic Los Angeles metal act Armored Saint delivered a rousing live set at the Key Club in West Hollywood. They were supported that evening by Hirax, Hammering Process, Scarred and Intensity.
Photographer Chris Shonting was there, pushing through the pits, to document the headliner's set. See his shots from the show below:
