Photo Gallery: Sigur Ros, Surfer Blood, BRMC and More at Sasquatch! 2013 Music Festival

The 2013 Sasquatch! Music Festival took place at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Gorge, Washington, over Memorial Day weekend and featured an eclectic lineup of indie/folky bands: from Mumford & Sons, Sigur Ros and Vampire Weekend to Elvis Costello, Arctic Monkeys, Red Fang, Edward Sharpe and much, much more.
In the second installment of our four-gallery photo feature, check out shots of Sigur Ros, Surfer Blood, Suuns and Tame Impala.
All photos by Robert Delahanty.
Image 1 of 40
Image 2 of 40
Image 3 of 40
Image 4 of 40
Image 5 of 40
Image 6 of 40
Image 7 of 40
Image 8 of 40
Image 9 of 40
Image 10 of 40
Image 11 of 40
Image 12 of 40
Image 13 of 40
Image 14 of 40
Image 15 of 40
Image 16 of 40
Image 17 of 40
Image 18 of 40
Image 19 of 40
Image 20 of 40
Image 21 of 40
Image 22 of 40
Image 23 of 40
Image 24 of 40
Image 25 of 40
Image 26 of 40
Image 27 of 40
Image 28 of 40
Image 29 of 40
Image 30 of 40
Image 31 of 40
Image 32 of 40
Image 33 of 40
Image 34 of 40
Image 35 of 40
Image 36 of 40
Image 37 of 40
Image 38 of 40
Image 39 of 40
Image 40 of 40