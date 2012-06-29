Photos: The Sword at Orion Music + More 2012

This past Saturday, Austin's The Sword rocked the Fuel stage at Metallica's first ever Orion Music + More festival.
You can read a full recap of the weekend's festivities here and check out a gallery of The Sword's Saturday set at Orion below.
And stayed tuned for an exclusive interview in which we get an update on the band's upcoming new studio album, Apocryphon.
Image 1 of 14
Image 2 of 14
Image 3 of 14
Image 4 of 14
Image 5 of 14
Image 6 of 14
Image 7 of 14
Image 8 of 14
Image 9 of 14
Image 10 of 14
Image 11 of 14
Image 12 of 14
Image 13 of 14
Image 14 of 14