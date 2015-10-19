Pigtronix Ships New Echolution 2 Pedals, Launches Website, Offers Free Upgrade to All E2 Users

As Pigtronix starts shipping its new Echolution 2 Ultra Pro and Filter Pro pitch shifter delay pedals around the world, the futuristic pedal brand has also launched a dedicated website for its new flagship delay processor.

Pigtronix.com/echolution provides an in-depth exploration of the Echolution 2 via instructional videos by NY guitarists Teddy Kumpel and Craig Broadhead, demo videos by Tone Report and Pop Into the Chemist, app downloads, a new graphic manual and numerous artist videos.

Already the world's most powerful delay pedal, the firmware for the Echolution 2 series has been upgraded with pitch shifting capabilities and a new PC/MAC application to support the near endless sound design potential of this platform. This new firmware is free and compatible with all versions of the Echolution 2 pedal.

The Echolution 2 is a massively flexible multi-tap stereo modulation delay that features a wide array of customizable filter, LFO and pitch-shifting options, along with expression pedal and envelope control of every knob, and complete MIDI control of every function.

The original Echolution multi-tap delay pedal was introduced in 2006 and was one of the first Pigtronix products to achieve worldwide recognition. Artists including Trent Reznor, Bob Weir, Keith Urban, Uli John Roth, John Petrucci, Doug Wimbish and Brad Whitford rocked Echolution on stage or in studio. The fully programmable Echolution 2 and Echolution 2 Deluxe followed in 2013, realizing many of the improvements and new features as requested by Pigtronix users around the world. The Echolution 2 has now reached its ultimate realization, 10 years after its original introduction, in the form of the E2 Ultra Pro and E2 Filter Pro.

For more information, visit pigtronix.com/echolution.