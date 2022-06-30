Pink Floyd announce release of long-delayed Animals remaster

By published

The remix of the band's 1977 best-seller had been held back over disputes between Roger Waters and David Gilmour regarding its liner notes

Pink Floyd perform at Pavillon de Paris, France on February 22, 1977
(Image credit: Daniel Simon/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images)

Last June, Roger Waters – Pink Floyd's one-time bass guitar player and main songwriter – made headlines when he publicly attacked former bandmate David Gilmour for allegedly vetoing the release of a forthcoming remastered edition of Pink Floyd's 1977 album, Animals

Gilmour, Waters said, would not let the release of the new edition of Animals occur until its liner notes – which were written by Mark Blake and centered (opens in new tab) mostly on Waters' vision for the album and the band's direction at the time – were removed. Waters subsequently agreed to the alleged provision, but only after he posted (opens in new tab) the liner notes to his own website.

Now, with the public jousting seemingly over, Pink Floyd have finally detailed the Animals remaster.

Overseen by James Guthrie, the "2018 remix" edition of Animals will be released in CD, LP, Blu-ray, SACD and Deluxe Gatefold formats.

The Deluxe Gatefold edition of the album features the LP, CD, Blu-ray, and DVD, plus a 32-page book with live images and behind-the-scenes photos of the album sleeve shoot, while the Blu-ray and DVD feature the remix in stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound. The Blu-ray and DVD also include the original stereo mix of the LP from 1977.

Sandwiched between two of Pink Floyd's most successful and enduring works – 1975's Wish You Were Here and 1979's The Wall Animals was notable for its dour themes of societal decay and harder-edged sound, which dovetailed with the punk rock that was in vogue at the time of its release.

Intriguingly, Animals 2018 Remix also features a re-imagining of the original LP's iconic cover, created by Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell, a longtime creative partner of the late Pink Floyd-associated artist Storm Thorgerson. 

You can see the re-imagined cover below, and preorder Animals 2018 Remix via Pink Floyd's website (opens in new tab). The individual versions of the album will be available starting September 16, with the Deluxe edition dropping on October 7.

The cover of the remastered edition of Pink Floyd's Animals

(Image credit: Sony Music)

It's the most significant activity from the band since they – sans Waters – stunned the music world by resurfacing with a new song, Hey Hey Rise Up, in April. Recorded in support of the people of Ukraine, the song features Gilmour, Nick Mason, longtime Floyd bassist Guy Pratt and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney, and vocals from Andriy Khlyvnyuk, of the Ukrainian band BoomBox.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.