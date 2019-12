The Pitchblack Poly Pedal Tuner is Kong's first polyphonic tuner! A strum shows the current tuning of all the strings simultaneously. This product works for 6-string guitars and 4 to 6-string basses. Flat tunings of up to five semitones are supported, as are capo tunings up to a maximum of seven semitones. Drop-D tunings are also supported. In addition the tuning accuracy is ± 1 Cent.

This tuner is currently available for $99.99