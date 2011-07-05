The Pixies Announce Fall 'Doolittle' World Tour Dates

The Pixies -- Black Francis, Kim Deal, Joey Santiago and David Lovering -- have announced a fall tour in continued celebration of the 20th anniversary of their 1989 album, Doolittle. The tour kicks off Thursday, October 27, at the Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, N.J.

"Two years and counting in this celebration of Doolittle's 20th anniversary," laughed drummer Lovering. "But people keep asking us to bring 'Doolittle' to their city, and we're really happy to do it."

A Pixies fan pre-sale will begin Friday, July 8, offering the best seats at every venue to those who are on the band's email list. Pre-sale purchases will include a limited-edition Pixies T-shirt. The public on-sale kicks off Friday, July 15. Ticket prices, where to purchase tickets, and all other details can be accessed at www.pixiesmusic.com

For these tour dates, the Pixies have invited the West Palm Beach indie rock band Surfer Blood to open the shows from the tour's kick off in Montclair through to the North Charleston date on November 11. Imaginary Cities, who toured with the Pixies this past spring, will join the band in Memphis on November 14 and stay through to the tour's conclusion.

"We are all big fans of Surfer Blood," said Pixies Black Francis. "They're a young and energetic band and write great songs. And it will be terrific to have Imaginary Cities back on the road with us. They were a big success on our Canadian tour earlier this year."

On the "Doolittle Tour," the band will perform all of the songs from their 1989 classic Doolittle and its related B-sides. "Weird at My School," "Dancing the Manta Ray," and "Bailey's Walk" among them. Doolittle, rated the second-best album of all-time by the NME, was the band's third album and the first to chart on Billboard's album charts, and includes classics such as "Debaser," "Wave of Mutilation," "Here Comes Your Man," "Hey" (video below) and "Gouge Away."

Dates for the Pixies' Fall 2011 leg of the "Doolittle World Tour":

OCTOBER

27 Wellmont Theatre, Montclair, NJ

28 Asbury Park Convention Hall, Asbury Park, NJ

29 Palace Theatre, Waterbury, CT

30 Hampton Beach Ballroom, Hampton Beach, NH

NOVEMBER

1 State Theatre, Portland, ME

2 The Armory, Rochester, NY

3 State Theatre Center for the Arts, Easton, PA

5 Paramount Theatre, Huntington, NY

6 Grand Opera House, Wilmington, DE

8 War Memorial Auditorium, Greensboro, NC

9 Louisville Palace Theatre, Louisville, KY

10 Tennessee Theatre, Knoxville, TN

11 North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, SC

14 Orpheum Theatre, Memphis, TN

15 Bricktown Events Center, Oklahoma, OK

16 Santa Fe Center, Sante Fe, NM

18 Fox Theatre, Bakersfield, CA

20 The Uptown Theatre, Napa, CA

21 Civic Auditorium, Santa Cruz, CA