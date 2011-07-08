The Pixies to Begin Work on New Album?

The Pixies re-united seven years ago, and have since embarked on a successful series of tours, all the while refusing to enter the studio to record a new album. Now, according to drummer David Lovering, the band may finally be on the path to recording new music.

"It's definitely a stronger possibility than it was a few years ago," he tells Rolling Stone. "It's going to be baby steps, though. We have the formula and we know we can do it. But if we put something out, it has to be good. Period. We don't want to break the legacy. It's much more of a free subject to talk about now though. We're gonna go slowly and see what will happen."

For the full report, head here.

The group are currently on the road playing their 1989 classic Doolittle in its entirety.