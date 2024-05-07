“This is like a Neural DSP Tinder”: Plini and Mateus Asato go on a guitar virtuoso date to write a song in a day – and the results are jaw-dropping

By
published

Armed with a guitar each and their signature Neural DSP plugins, the two charming guitar maestros have collaborated on an instrumental track, with cameras documenting their process

Plini Mateus Asato
(Image credit: Neural DSP YouTube)

After teaming up with ex-Megadeth man Kiko Loureiro last year, Neural DSP poster boy Plini has now linked up with Mateus Asato to write a song in a day. 

Cozied up in a Los Angeles apartment together, with sunlight peering through the Venetian blinds, the pair were also armed with a guitar each – Plini his signature Strandberg, Asato a Suhr with tortoiseshell pickguard – and a Quad Cortex (used as an audio interface only) to create a song together. 

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.