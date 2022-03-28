Strandberg teams up with Plini for updated Prog NX 6 and Neck-Thru Black signature guitars

Strandberg has once again joined forces with Australian prog virtuoso Plini for two new-look and newly designed signature guitars, the Boden Prog NX and Neck-Thru Black.

The two electric guitars – Plini’s third and fourth with the brand, respectively – will join the guitarist’s flagship bolt-on Boden Plini Edition model and the refined Neck-Thru Boden, which debuted last year.

For the latest versions of the headless electric guitar, Strandberg has introduced an overhauled version of Plini’s original signature, which comes equipped with new body, neck and fretboard materials, as well as the recently unveiled Michael Frank-designed Plini humbuckers that made their debut on the Neck-Thru version.

Joining the updated model is a stealthy, none-more-black version of Plini’s Neck-Thru Natural, which boasts Strandberg’s neck-through-body design – promising unparalleled playability and upper fret access – as well as a number of stalwart Plini specs.

Cast your gaze below to find out all you need to know about the new Strandberg Plini guitars.

Strandberg Boden Prog NX 6 Plini Edition

Image 1 of 4 Strandberg Boden NX 6 Plini Edition (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 2 of 4 Strandberg Boden NX 6 Plini Edition (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 3 of 4 Strandberg Boden NX 6 Plini Edition (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 4 of 4 Strandberg Boden NX 6 Plini Edition (Image credit: Strandberg)

First up is the Boden NX 6 Plini Edition, which has redesigned the blueprint of Plini’s original headless signature. Build-wise, it boasts a chambered mahogany body – favored over the original’s swamp ash alternative – which is paired with arm and torso carves.

The neck is now mahogany, rather than roasted maple, and is topped with a 24-fret, 20”-radius Richlite fingerboard that has been drafted in to replace the old ebony counterpart. Plini’s trademark 12th fret Moon inlay, however, remains in place.

As is the case with all Boden models, the brand’s EndurNeck profile also makes the cut, as does Strandberg’s EGS Rev 7 tremolo system. The guitar is also equipped with Green Luminlay side dots.

In the electronics department, the Plini Edition humbuckers are used over the original’s Suhr SSV and SSH+ humbuckers, and are controlled via a three-way switch and a master volume control.

The Boden NX 6 Plini Edition is available now for $2,695.

Strandberg Boden Plini Edition Neck-Thru Black

Image 1 of 4 Strandberg Boden Plini Edition Neck-Thru Black (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 2 of 4 Strandberg Boden Plini Edition Neck-Thru Black (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 3 of 4 Strandberg Boden Plini Edition Neck-Thru Black (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 4 of 4 Strandberg Boden Plini Edition Neck-Thru Black (Image credit: Strandberg)

Joining the Boden NX 6 Plini Edition is a Midnight Black-finished version of Plini’s existing Neck-Thru variant, which swaps out the ornate Natural maple in favor of a far more stealthy aesthetic.

Aside from the finish, it’s almost identical to the same model that was originally unveiled last year. It’s got a chambered swamp ash body and a carbon fiber-reinforced roasted maple neck that travels through the length of the body and eliminates the neck heel.

Other appointments include a 20”-radius, 24-fret ebony fretboard – complete with the Plini moon inlay – as well as a Strandberg EGS 5 tremolo system, EndurNeck neck profile and solid plain maple top with Australian blackwood veneers.

Once again, Plini’s signature Strandberg humbuckers are called into action, and are at the mercy of a three-way selector switch and a sole master volume control.

The Boden Neck-Thru Plini Edition Black is available for $2,995.

You can hear Plini's new signatures in the video below, which sees the Australian put both axes through their paces during a playthrough of his 2020 cut, Impulse Voices.

For more information, visit Strandberg.