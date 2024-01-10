NAMM 2024: “Able to capture the essence of what we bring to music” – Neural DSP crushed it with Archetype: Gojira. Now the go-to metal plugin is about to become Quad Cortex compatible

By Matt Parker
published

The Gojira signature plugin is the latest addition to the firm’s updated line of overhauled X plugins

Neural DSP Archetype: Gojira X
(Image credit: Neural DSP)

NAMM 2024: Neural DSP’s Archetype: Gojira has become one of the dominant metal guitar plugins since its launch three years ago, but things move pretty fast in the plugin world. 

Now Neural has announced Archetype: Gojira X – a useful (free) update of modern metal maestro Joe Duplantier’s existing plugin that adds some handy features – and the promise of Quad Cortex compatibility to follow shortly.

While the X update still features the same amp models, IRs and effects as the original Archetype: Gojira, it is now augmented with Transpose and Doubler functionality, alongside a built-in metronome and live tuner.

The additions essentially bring it in line with the recent Archetype: Plini X – the firm’s first Quad Cortex compatible plugin, which launched back in October and paved the way for what is clearly intended to be a series of ‘X’ updates.

In terms of what those new features do, well, the Doubler is a fairly straightforward stereo emulation, giving you the feel of a double-tracked record, while Transpose enables you to change pitch by +/- 12 semitones – essentially instantly retuning your guitar. 

Elsewhere, the new live tuner gives you a clear and easily accessible tuner display at the bottom of the GUI and the metronome gives you, er... a ticking sound. 

“It’s incredible that Archetype: Gojira X is able to capture the essence of what we bring to music… this tool will get you the wholesome sound and feel we’ve been crafting for years.” says Joe Duplantier. 

“Working with Neural DSP on the original Archetype: Gojira was a tremendous experience for me as an artist, and seeing what they have been able to accomplish with the updated Archetype: Gojira X is even more satisfying.”

The original Archetype: Gojira only launched back in 2021, so the good news for owners of the existing plugin is that the X update is free. 

There is good news for would-be owners, too – in that Neural DSP’s is currently offering the updated plugin for a discounted price of $90. Though you’ll have to move fast to bag that deal, as it’s headed back to $129 after January 22. 

For more information on Archetype: Gojira X, head to Neural DSP.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a staff writer for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.