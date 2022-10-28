Hear Polyphia channel Dimebag and Deftones in their heaviest song yet, the Chino Moreno-featuring Bloodbath

By Michael Astley-Brown
Contributions from
Joe Bosso
 published

Eight-string chugs abound as Scott LePage unleashes a scorching metal lead his bandmate Tim Henson dubs “my favorite Scott solo ever”

Polyphia's Scott LePage and Tim Henson
(Image credit: Olly Curtis/Future)

Polyphia released their latest album, Remember That You Will Die, today (October 28), and with it another high-profile collaboration, Bloodbath, featuring Deftones frontman Chino Moreno.

While the prog outfit’s early material lent heavier on the djents, Bloodbath is the band at their most bludgeoning: a brief clean intro gives way to brutal eight-string chugs over trap beats, while Moreno’s ethereal vocals float atop the genre melting pot.

Yet the track’s beginnings were far from aggressive, according to guitarist Scott LePage.

“It’s funny, because that song was less rock in its earlier stage,” LePage reveals in the latest issue of Guitar World. “We did a session with Chino, and after we got his vocals I said, ‘This isn’t right.’ I redid the guitars except for Tim’s parts to make them fit the vocals. Then I added that solo because it would sound badass.”

He’s not wrong. After a few brief thumped respites, LePage’s lead finally drops towards the track’s conclusion: a series of Dimebag-worthy pinch harmonics, complete with wild vibrato, are followed up by the kind of tasteful yet technical modal runs that will leave purist metal bands weeping.

LePage’s standout technique is admired by his bandmates, too. “That’s my favorite Scott solo ever,” co-guitarist Tim Henson enthuses. “I think he channeled Dimebag, Wes Hauch and even a bit of Planetary Duality by Faceless [guitarist Michael Keene].

“It’s got the heavy whammy pulls and shit like that,” LePage adds. “Yeah, Wes Hauch. His guitar work on the Alluvial album Sarcoma is incredible. I listened to the shit out of that.”

Of course, Polyphia have made no secret of their love of Pantera – LePage and co covered Domination on Dimebag Darrell’s birthday earlier this year.

Bloodbath is one of many big-name collaborations on Remember That You Will Die, among them vocalist Sophia Black, rappers Lil West and $not, hip-hop artists Brasstracks and Killstation, and, of course, Steve Vai, who lends his licks to the show-stopping Ego Death.

For more on the new Polyphia album, including the full lowdown on their collaboration with Vai, check out the new issue of Guitar World, available from Magazines Direct (opens in new tab).

Remember That You Will Die (opens in new tab) is out now via Rise Records.

Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).

