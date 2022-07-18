Polyphia rock radical custom-finish electrics in rage beat-inspired new single, Neurotica

Polyphia have shared the second single from their upcoming record Remember That You Will Die, for which they’ve teamed up with multidisciplinary artist Nusi Quero.

Titled Neurotica, the track’s video sees Tim Henson and Scott LePage wield wacky Quero-designed electric guitars for a bountiful buffet of future-forward six-string ear candy.

With their custom-designed Ibanez AZ models in hand – Henson’s intricately plated with a shield of armor, LePage’s with striking white decal – the pair pull out all the stops, serving up blink-and-you’ll-miss-them runs, percussive slaps and tastily compressed solo motifs.

Of course, there’s also the guitar solo at the 2:00 mark, which features some of the most mind-bending displays of Polyphia prowess committed to record thus far.

The band’s bassist Clay Gober – who is as precise as ever holding down the mix with his low-end grooves – is also treated to a custom five-string Ibanez bass guitar designed by Quero.

Neurotica was produced by Henson and LePage, and also features collaborations from Sims Cashion, Luke Holland and Brady Watt. Check out Polyphia – and their swanky new instruments – in action below.

It’s the second single from the band’s forthcoming record, and follows the acoustic-based lead effort, Playing God.

That song – which Henson later performed in a playthrough video – also featured some eye-catching instruments: namely, the custom as-yet-unreleased Talman nylon-string Ibanez models, which we speculated were all-new Polyphia signature guitars.

Though the models didn’t make an appearance at this year’s NAMM show, we retain the hope that these will get an official release sometime later this year. Plus, if Polyphia are planning to debut new guitars with each new single, we’re all for it.

When Playing God arrived in May, it was Polyphia’s first new single in three years, following the release of Inferno in 2019. Prior to that, the band dropped Look But Don’t Touch, which featured Lewis Grant.

As such, Remember That You Will Die will be the band’s first studio LP since the release of their highly celebrated third album, New Levels New Devils.

Though no official release date for Remember That You Will Die has yet been confirmed, Polyphia have announced they will be embarking on their first headlining tour of North America later this month.

Commencing on July 28 in Houston, Texas, the 28-date stint round the country will see the band visit New Orleans, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more, before concluding in Austin on September 3.

For more information, and to preorder Remember That You Will Die, head over to Polyphia (opens in new tab).