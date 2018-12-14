Positive Grid Offers Free Download of X Drummer for iPad this Weekend Only

Positive Grid, creator of the popular BIAS Amp and BIAS FX guitar amp processors, is giving away X Drummer — the world’s first artificial intelligence drum app — for free between December 15 - 17, 2018. You can download it at positivegrid.com/mobile-promotion.

X Drummer turns any iPad into an easy-to-use, hassle-free drum track building machine. With cutting-edge AI technology, X Drummer quickly learns any song and then automatically finds the grooves and drum sounds that match the user’s playing style and feel. It features an easy-to-use interface where players can customize any and every drum component to fit their personal style. It is also a full-blown virtual drummer with a surprisingly human touch that can change its feel depending on the musical style selected.

With IAA and Audiobus support, X Drummer allows guitar players or any musician to use it paired with BIAS Amp 2, BIAS FX or other music applications. Now every musician can have a virtual session drummer to jam with.

Pricing and availability:

X Drummer is available for $19.99 in the Apple App Store but is FREE for 3 DAYS from December 15, 2018 to December 17, 2018.

Along with the app, five studio-quality drum kits ('80s Rock, Modern FX, Jazz, Progressive Metal and Indie Rock) and three MIDI groove packs ('80s Pop, Classic Rock, and Heavy Metal) are upgradeable as in-app purchases.

You can learn more about X Drummer in the video below.

Download the X Drummer app for free here at positivegrid.com/mobile-promotion.