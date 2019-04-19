Positive Grid Offers Free Limited Time Trial of BIAS FX Mobile Amps & Effects App

Positive Grid, creator of the acclaimed BIAS FX 2 desktop software, invites guitar and bass players to try out the BIAS FX Mobile app for free. This limited time offer includes the full version of BIAS FX Mobile, complete with every feature offered. Click here to download now.

BIAS FX Mobile is a powerful application that turns an iOS device into an incredible sounding guitar amps and effects processor, built on the backbone of Positive Grid’s award-winning, pro-level software. Like the desktop version, the BIAS FX app also comes with a library full of realistic-sounding guitar and bass amps, effect pedals, and studio racks for players to create tones using only an iPhone or iPad.

BIAS FX Mobile also seamlessly integrates with Positive Grid’s BIAS AMP 2 Mobile and BIAS Pedal Mobile applications to let players dive deeper into limitless tone customization. Cross-platform ToneCloud access allows users to share and download thousands of custom presets, for easy mobile access to favorite sounds.

BIAS FX Mobile supports IAA, allowing guitar and bass players to pair it with other iOS music applications. Plus it supports AudioBus, AUM, GarageBand, Cubasis and more so that musicians can easily integrate it into their mobile recording rig using any iOS device. BIAS FX Mobile can also be controlled for live use using a simple LiveView controller, so now you can take your full rig anywhere!

Pricing and availability:

BIAS FX Mobile is available in the App Store for FREE for a limited time. Three different levels unlock additional features based on users’ needs:

• Starter License $9.99

• Essential License $19.99

• Ultimate License $59.9

Eight additional amp and effect expansion packs increase players’ gear arsenal:

• Amp Arsenal Pack $9.99

• Essential Analog Effect Pack $9.99

• Classic From 60’s Pack $9.99

• Effect Powerhouse Pack $9.99

• Studio Rack Pack $9.99

• Bass Pack $9.99

• Acoustic Pack $9.99

• Metal Signature Pack $9.99

Users can unlock and try all of the above right now for free. Simply download the app and sign up for a ToneCloud account.

To find out more, click here.