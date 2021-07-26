Positive Grid introduces all-new amps and effects in surprise Spark Amp gear drop

Positive Grid has unveiled a surprise digital gear drop for its celebrated Spark amp, which includes a number of vintage-inspired amp and effects simulations.

The free collection is available for all Spark users by way of a firmware and app update, and in total offers up three new amp models and three freshly voiced pedals.

In the amp department, the ODS 50 provides the clean tones of the catalog, and is inspired by Dumble’s boutique ODS 50 HRM. This lines up alongside the Blues Boy crunch amp, which pays homage to the Fender Blues Junior tube combo.

The final amp offering is the Insane 6508 – a high-gain option that aims to capture the “monstrous” tones of the Peavey 6505.

Image 1 of 6 Positive Grid ODS 50 (Image credit: Positive Grid) Image 2 of 6 Positive Grid Insane 6508 (Image credit: Positive Grid) Image 3 of 6 Positive Grid Blues Boy (Image credit: Positive Grid) Image 4 of 6 Positive Grid Clone Drive (Image credit: Positive Grid) Image 5 of 6 Positive Grid Guitar EQ (Image credit: Positive Grid) Image 6 of 6 Positive Grid Bass EQ (Image credit: Positive Grid)

Elsewhere, the gear drop also sees the arrival of the Clone Drive, which, as may be expected from its name, is an attempted recreation of the highly coveted, much-cloned Klon Centaur overdrive pedal.

Also making its Spark debut is the Guitar EQ – a granular-level frequency spectrum controller – and the Bass EQ, which is the same as its electric guitar-friendly counterpart but modeled exclusively for bass guitars.

To access the new tones, Spark users must update their amp’s firmware, achieved by downloading the relevant firmware update tool from Positive Grid’s support page.

After backing up your tone presets, connect your Spark to your laptop via a USB-to-USB type B cable in order to complete the update. Your smartphone or tablet Spark app must also be updated in order to obtain the new tonal offerings.

If you need more information, check out the video below, which also features in-depth demos for all the new amps and pedals that have been included in the Spark gear drop.

As is the case with the rest of Positive Grid’s digital effects and amps catalog, the new offerings will be compatible with the Spark’s preset-saving tool, which lets users create, tweak and share tonal combinations with a number of other Spark users.

Head over to Positive Grid to find out more.