Prince-owned Cloud guitar sells for $133,000 at auction

After being estimated to fetch a hefty $60,000, a Prince-owned custom Cloud electric guitar that went up for auction has been sold for more than double that, going for an eye-watering $132,868.

Built by Minneapolis luthier Kurt Nelson in the 1990s per Prince’s requests, the eye-catching yellow axe features a neck-through design and flashes gold hardware, a cloud-inspired body design and Prince-symbol fretboard inlays.

The new proprietor of the one-of-a-kind electric guitar also received material related to its construction, including the original clear plastic guitar design sheet, a plexiglass cut-out of the upper body, and the yellow handkerchief that Nelson was given to color match with the guitar.

Said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction, “It’s an iconic and simply gorgeous Prince Cloud guitar that perfectly embodies the flash and flamboyance of its legendary owner."

The unique guitar ended up exceeding all expectations, with most commentators expecting the axe to fetch a tidy five-figure sum at the auction that took place between February 19 and March 10.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: RR Auction) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: RR Auction) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: RR Auction)

A handful of other items owned by the music god joined the cloud guitar on the auction block, with Prince’s custom-made Purple Rain white ruffled shirt selling for $75,000.

Elsewhere in the fashion department, a set of stage-worn Versace sunglasses from the Jam of the Year tour and a pair of tan boots were sold for $15,128 and $14.092, respectively.

Other notable items sold at the auction include an original factory-sealed US first pressing of Prince’s The Black Album from 1987, which sold for $30,990, and a copy of Face 2 Face lyrics handwritten by Prince, which fetched $13,920.

(Image credit: RR Auction)

To find out more about the rest of the Prince gear that was sold, head over to RR Auction.

£133,000 may be impressive, but this isn't the highest price fetched by one of Prince's Cloud guitars at auction – previous models have sold for $225,000, $500,000 and $700,000.