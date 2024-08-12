“This guitar hasn't been played since Prince last performed with it”: The Vox semi-hollow Prince used for his final electric tour and White House performance is up for auction – and expected to sell for upwards of $350,000

The Vox guitar auction is taking place just a few months after Prince's Cloud 3 sold for a whopping $910,000

Left-Prince performs onstage at Warner Theatre on June 14, 2015 in Washington, DC.; Right - Prince's Vox HDC-77
(Image credit: Karrah Kobus/NPG Records via Getty Images / Sotheby's)

Prince's Vox HDC-77 has become the latest guitar from the Purple Rain hitmaker's sizable collection to make its way to auction. The “blackburst”-finished guitar is expected to fetch up to £300,000 ($383,000), just months after Prince's iconic Cloud 3 sold for an eye-watering $910,000.

The VOX HDC-77 was extensively stage-played, most famously during Prince's HitNRun tour across the UK, US & Canada in 2014 and 2015 – it would be his final electric tour (its followup, the Piano & a Microphone Tour, ended shortly before he passed away in April 2016).

Prince's Vox HDC-77
(Image credit: Sotheby's)

Janelle Borg
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.