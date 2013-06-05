Proceeds from Orianthi/Paul Reed Smith Guitar Auction to Benefit 2013 Women's Music Summit

Attention, Orianthi fans! The Women's International Music Network is giving you the opportunity to bid on a rare piece of rock and roll memorabilia: a Paul Reed Smith Orianthi Signature guitar autographed by the queen of shred herself.

This beautiful scarlet red guitar was graciously donated by Paul Reed Smith and comes with a padded case.

Orianthi's autograph reads: "Peace, Love & Rock, Orianthi." She signed this guitar at the 2013 She Rocks Awards, where she was honored with the Inspire Award.

Bidding has started and will take place through June 30. Proceeds from the auction will be used for a scholarship for the Women's Music Summit, July 26 to 28, at Musicians Institute in Hollywood.

Bid now at thewimn.com/orianthiguitarauction/.